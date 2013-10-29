* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield will likely open higher as the macro economic review released by the central bank after market hours on Monday was perceived to be hawkish, indicating a rate hike at the policy review at 0530 GMT. It ended at 8.66 percent on Monday. * The Reserve Bank of India said it expects inflation to remain near current elevated levels for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends in March, a day before it is forecast to raise its policy interest rate for the second consecutive review. * Bonds will move in an 8.65 to 8.70 percent range ahead of policy in thin volume, says a senior dealer. * Policy action will provide cues for trading, say dealers. * The central bank is expected to raise policy interest rates for the second time in as many months on Tuesday to fight stubbornly high inflation, while rolling back further emergency measures put in place recently to support the slumping rupee. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries dipped on Monday as investors made room for this week's $96 billion in longer-dated government debt supply, with yields hovering near three-month lows. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)