(Corrects to add dropped words 'may open' in paragraph 2) * USD/INR likely to open around 61.55 levels versus its Monday close of 61.52/53. * The pair may open marginally higher ahead of the central bank's rate decision due at 0530 GMT on account of hawkish macro economic review. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.15 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is down 0.38 percent. * India's central bank is expected to raise policy interest rates for the second time in as many months on Tuesday to fight stubbornly high inflation, while rolling back further emergency measures put in place recently to support the slumping rupee. * The dollar clung onto modest overnight gains early in Asia on Tuesday, but stayed near a nine-month trough as investors bet the Federal Reserve will this week set the course for its massive stimulus programme to be maintained into early next year. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)