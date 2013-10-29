(Corrects to add dropped words 'may open' in paragraph 2)
* USD/INR likely to open around 61.55 levels versus its
Monday close of 61.52/53.
* The pair may open marginally higher ahead of the central
bank's rate decision due at 0530 GMT on account of hawkish macro
economic review.
* Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.15 percent, while the
MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is down 0.38 percent.
* India's central bank is expected to raise policy interest
rates for the second time in as many months on Tuesday to fight
stubbornly high inflation, while rolling back further emergency
measures put in place recently to support the slumping rupee.
* The dollar clung onto modest overnight gains early in Asia on
Tuesday, but stayed near a nine-month trough as investors bet
the Federal Reserve will this week set the course for its
massive stimulus programme to be maintained into early next
year.
