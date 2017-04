* USD/INR trading at 61.65/66 versus its previous close of 61.52/53 as choppy domestic shares and caution ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review hurt. * The main share index trading down 0.2 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it expects inflation to remain near current elevated levels for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends in March. Analysts expect the RBI to raise its policy interest rate for the second consecutive review due at 0530 GMT on Tuesday. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)