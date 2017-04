* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points (bps) at 8.60 percent after the central bank sticks to script with a widely expected 25 bps repo rate hike and a similar cut in marginal standing facility rate. * Some dealers were expecting a bigger hike in the repo after Reserve Bank of India's hawkish language in Monday's macro report which saw yields rise to 8.7 percent in early trades. * Most expect further hikes to be data dependent with likely another 25 bps hike being pencilled in by March. * The RBI infuses more cash by allowing banks to raise up to 0.5 percent of net demand and time liability (NDTL) via term repos from 0.25 percent previously which may infuse around 190 billion rupees of liquidity on a daily basis, dealers say. * The benchmark five-year OIS rate 3 bps lower at 8.21 percent, while the one-year rate 5 bps down at 8.38 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)