* USD/INR trading weaker at 61.45/46 versus its previous close of 61.52/53, hurt by gains in the domestic share market after an in-line monetary policy review. * The NSE share index extended gains to 2 percent on day. * Traders say there is dollar selling by exporters, tracking gains in the share market, but month-end demand from importers preventing further fall in the pair. * India's central bank raised interest rates for the second time in as many months on Tuesday, warning that inflation is likely to remain elevated despite sluggish growth, and rolled back an emergency measure put in place in July to support the rupee. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)