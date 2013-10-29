BRIEF-Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 bln
* Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2SjZ Further company coverage:
Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.936
Reoffer price 99.936
Yield 0.771 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexican lender Banco del Bajio has submitted a bid to launch a mixed share offering on the stock exchange, the Mexican bourse said in a statement on Friday, in what would be the country's second initial public offering this year.