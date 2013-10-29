BRIEF-Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 bln
* Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2SjZ Further company coverage:
Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date August 01, 2016
Coupon 1-Month Libor + 2bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 1-Month Libor + 2bp
Payment Date November 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total $800 million
When fungible
ISIN US45950KBY55
* Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2SjZ Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexican lender Banco del Bajio has submitted a bid to launch a mixed share offering on the stock exchange, the Mexican bourse said in a statement on Friday, in what would be the country's second initial public offering this year.