BRIEF-Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 bln
* Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2SjZ Further company coverage:
Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 9.5 pct
Issue price 100.649
Payment Date November 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 250 million Brazilian real
when fungible
ISIN XS0973219065
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2SjZ Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexican lender Banco del Bajio has submitted a bid to launch a mixed share offering on the stock exchange, the Mexican bourse said in a statement on Friday, in what would be the country's second initial public offering this year.