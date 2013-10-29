Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Czech crown

Maturity Date December 7, 2023

Coupon P3month + 26bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 2

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0989152490

