* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edge up 0.5 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.2 percent. * Asian share markets should take heart from record highs in U.S. stocks on Wednesday as investors wager the Federal Reserve will rock no boats at its policy meeting and leave stimulus in place for the next few months at least. * Foreign investors continue to buy local shares, remaining net buyers for a 18th consecutive session on Tuesday. Provisional exchange data showed a net purchase of 11.03 billion rupees ($179.67 million) on Tuesday, bringing the total to nearly 150 billion rupees during that period. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with all deputy governors will hold a teleconference with analysts from 0900 GMT to 1000 GMT. * The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, its second consecutive monthly hike, while bringing down short-term interest rates. Some traders had feared the central bank would raise interest rates more aggressively to combat inflation. * Earnings on Wednesday: Lupin Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd , DLF Ltd.