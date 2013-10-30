* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edge up 0.5
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.2 percent.
* Asian share markets should take heart from record highs in
U.S. stocks on Wednesday as investors wager the Federal Reserve
will rock no boats at its policy meeting and leave stimulus in
place for the next few months at least.
* Foreign investors continue to buy local shares, remaining net
buyers for a 18th consecutive session on Tuesday. Provisional
exchange data showed a net purchase of 11.03 billion rupees
($179.67 million) on Tuesday, bringing the total to nearly 150
billion rupees during that period.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with all
deputy governors will hold a teleconference with analysts from
0900 GMT to 1000 GMT.
* The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis
points, its second consecutive monthly hike, while bringing down
short-term interest rates. Some traders had feared the central
bank would raise interest rates more aggressively to combat
inflation.
* Earnings on Wednesday: Lupin Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd
, DLF Ltd.
