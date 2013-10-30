* USD/INR likely to open around 61.50 levels versus its Tuesday close of 61.31/32. * Dealers will watch the Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's teleconference with analysts at 0900 GMT keenly for cues, which comes a day after the central bank raised rates for the second time in as many months. * The key focus will now shift to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, with the RBI policy meet out of the way. * The pair is seen moving in a wide range of 61-62 this week, dealers said. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.47 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is up 0.23 percent. * The dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Wednesday as investors further trimmed bearish positions ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)