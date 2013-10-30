* India's benchmark 10-year bond is seen continuing on a bullish note, cheering the central bank's monetary policy that was in line with market expectations. It ended at 8.54 percent on Tuesday. * Dealers to watch the Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's teleconference with analysts at 0900 GMT keenly for cues. * The RBI raised interest rates by 25 basis points for a second consecutive month, while lowering its Marginal Standing Facility rate by 25 bps as it continues to roll back the emergency measures put in place in July. * Bonds will move in an 8.48 to 8.58 percent range during the day, says a senior dealer. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed on Tuesday though little changed as mixed data underscored uncertain prospects for the economy, with yields close to a three-month low as investors sought direction. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)