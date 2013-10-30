* USD/INR trading at 61.41/42 versus its close of 61.31/32, with sentiment cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. * All Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Local shares trading up 0.2 percent. * The dollar touched a one-week high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday as investors further trimmed bearish positions ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. * Dealers will watch the Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's teleconference with analysts at 0900 GMT keenly for cues, which comes a day after the central bank raised rates for the second time in as many months. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)