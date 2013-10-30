* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield marginally up 1 basis point at 8.55 percent as traders booked profits after a session of aggressive buying on Tuesday as the central bank's monetary policy was in line with expectation. * Bond yields fell the most in three weeks on Tuesday after the central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points and eased liquidity conditions by allowing banks to access more from a borrowing window. * "It's a trader heavy market, and there's only mild position paring which is expected," said a trader with a foreign bank. * Dealers await further cues on interest rate outlook from Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's teleconference with analysts at 0900 GMT. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield move in an 8.50 to 8.58 percent range during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)