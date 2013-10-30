* Shares of Indian telecom operators gain after July-Sept
earnings results come in line with some analysts expectations.
* Tata Communications Ltd gains 10 percent after it
posted a consolidated net profit 803.6 million rupees for
September-quarter compared to a net loss of 2,742 million rupees
in the same quarter last year.
* Bharti Airtel Ltd is up 3.8 percent after its
September-quarter operating margins came at 32 percent, meeting
some analysts estimates.
* Separately, Piramal Enterprises, which owns about 11
percent of Vodafone India, gains 2 percent after Vodafone Group
Plc sought approval from the authorities to raise its
stake in the India unit for 101.41 billion rupees ($1.65
billion) it said on Tuesday.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)