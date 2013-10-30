* Shares of Indian telecom operators gain after July-Sept earnings results come in line with some analysts expectations. * Tata Communications Ltd gains 10 percent after it posted a consolidated net profit 803.6 million rupees for September-quarter compared to a net loss of 2,742 million rupees in the same quarter last year. * Bharti Airtel Ltd is up 3.8 percent after its September-quarter operating margins came at 32 percent, meeting some analysts estimates. * Separately, Piramal Enterprises, which owns about 11 percent of Vodafone India, gains 2 percent after Vodafone Group Plc sought approval from the authorities to raise its stake in the India unit for 101.41 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) it said on Tuesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)