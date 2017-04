* J.P. Morgan downgrades Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) to "neutral" from "overweight" and maintains its target price of 970 rupees, saying the current share price adequately discounts near-term positives. * The investment bank adds it remains wary of risks associated with deteriorating working capital, higher-than-expected margin drag on overseas orders and a rise in the proportion of slow-moving orders. * JP Morgan says valuations at 18 times one-year forward earnings are not cheap for the company. * L&T shares down 0.7 percent at 0500 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)