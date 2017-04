* India's broader NSE index gains 0.23 percent after earlier hitting its highest intraday level since November 2010, while the benchmark index is up 0.3 percent. * Shares of Indian telecom operators gain after July-Sept results are in line with expectations. * Tata Communications Ltd gains 10 percent after it posts a consolidated net profit in the September-quarter from a net loss a year earlier. * Bharti Airtel Ltd is up 3.8 percent after its September-quarter operating margins came at 32 percent, meeting some analysts' estimates. * Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gains 2.5 percent a day ahead of its July-September earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)