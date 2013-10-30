* USD/INR trading at 61.45/46 versus its close of 61.31/32 on Tuesday with investors awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting due later in the evening. * Local shares trading up 0.3 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.30 to 61.60 range during the rest of the session. * The dollar touched a one-week high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday as investors further trimmed bearish positions ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)