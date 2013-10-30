Oct 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Heeton Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount SG$75 million
Maturity Date November 6, 2015
Coupon 5.60 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 508.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SOR
Payment Date November 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DBR
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law SGX
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
