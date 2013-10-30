BANGALORE, Oct 30 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 42000 ICS-201(B22mm) 43000 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 33100 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(26mm) UNQ ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 42700 ICS-105CS(27mm) UNQ ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 43400 ICS-105(28mm) 41700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41300 ICS-105(29mm) 41900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42000 ICS-105(30mm) 42600 ICS-105(31mm) 43100 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 54000