Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date October 04, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 94.734
Payment Date November 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.7 billion
rand when fungible
ISIN XS0838228996
