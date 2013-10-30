Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 97.845

Reoffer price 97.845

Yield 1.288 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0989396014

Permanent ISIN XS0922187678

