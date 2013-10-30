Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction And
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date August 07, 2015
Coupon 1-month Libor flat
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 1-month Libor flat
Payment Date November 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total $750 million
when fungible
ISIN US45905UNH31