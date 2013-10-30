Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Eurofima

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date June 10, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 10bp

Issue price 100.034

Reoffer price 100.034

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 9bp

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of AMerica & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total $900 million

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0989170559

Permanent ISIN XS0942124057

