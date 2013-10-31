* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edge down 0.26 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.27 percent. * Asian markets suffered a glancing blow on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy outlook was deemed less dovish than some had wagered on, lifting both bond yields and the dollar. * Trading could turn more volatile on Thursday after the outcome of the U.S. Fed's two-day policy meeting overnight and the expiry of domestic derivatives. * Foreign investors continue to buy local shares, remaining net buyers for a 19th consecutive session on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to nearly 160 billion rupees ($2.61 billion)during that period. * Earnings on Thursday: IDFC Ltd, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Bank of Baroda Ltd * Also on watch, federal budget deficit data for April-September and infrastructure output data for September, later in the day. ($1 = 61.2950 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)