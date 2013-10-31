* India's benchmark 10-year bond likely lower as traders are seen avoiding taking positions ahead of the bond supply on Friday. It ended at 8.57 percent on Wednesday. * Weighing on sentiments is RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's statement on Wednesday that he would want the operational rate to move to the repo rate before taking a call on liquidity management, denting hopes that the central bank would signal more liquidity injections. * Bonds seen opening at 8.58 percent levels and moving in an 8.50 to 8.60 percent range during the day, says a senior dealer. * Concluding a two-day meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve extended its $85-billion-per-month bond-buying programme in a continued bid to prop up the world's biggest economy. However, the policymakers said downside risks to the economy had lessened, a more hawkish observation than markets had expected. * Federal budget deficit data for April-September (1030 GMT) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)