* India's benchmark 10-year bond likely lower as
traders are seen avoiding taking positions ahead of the bond
supply on Friday. It ended at 8.57 percent on Wednesday.
* Weighing on sentiments is RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's
statement on Wednesday that he would want the operational rate
to move to the repo rate before taking a call on liquidity
management, denting hopes that the central bank would signal
more liquidity injections.
* Bonds seen opening at 8.58 percent levels and moving in an
8.50 to 8.60 percent range during the day, says a senior dealer.
* Concluding a two-day meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve
extended its $85-billion-per-month bond-buying programme in a
continued bid to prop up the world's biggest economy. However,
the policymakers said downside risks to the economy had
lessened, a more hawkish observation than markets had
expected.
* Federal budget deficit data for April-September (1030 GMT)
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)