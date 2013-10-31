* USD/INR likely to open around 61.40 levels versus its Wednesday close of 61.2350/2450. * Federal budget deficit data for April-September due at 1030 GMT will be watched closely by dealers. * The U.S. Federal Reserve extended its $85-billion-per-month bond-buying programme in a continued bid to prop up the world's biggest economy but said downside risks to the economy had lessened, a more hawkish observation than markets had expected. * The pair is seen moving in a range of 61.10-61.60 during the day, dealers say. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.14 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is lower 0.3 percent. * The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, after extending gains when the Federal Reserve mollified jumpy markets and kept its massive bond-buying stimulus in place. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)