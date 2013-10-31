* USD/INR likely to open around 61.40 levels versus its
Wednesday close of 61.2350/2450.
* Federal budget deficit data for April-September due at 1030
GMT will be watched closely by dealers.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve extended its $85-billion-per-month
bond-buying programme in a continued bid to prop up the world's
biggest economy but said downside risks to the economy had
lessened, a more hawkish observation than markets had
expected.
* The pair is seen moving in a range of 61.10-61.60 during the
day, dealers say.
* Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.14 percent, while
the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is lower 0.3
percent.
* The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday, after extending gains when the
Federal Reserve mollified jumpy markets and kept its massive
bond-buying stimulus in place.
