* USD/INR trading at 61.43/44 versus its close of 61.2350/2450, boosted by broad gains in the dollar following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its massive bond-buying stimulus in place. * The dollar trading at around two-week highs against a basket of six major currencies. * Domestic shares trading down 0.2 percent. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 60.90 to 61.80 range until the end of next week. * Federal budget deficit data for April-September due at 1030 GMT will be watched closely by dealers. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)