* IDFC Ltd and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd may beat July-September earnings consensus forecast when they report results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects IDFC to report a profit of 4.99 billion Indian rupees ($81.41 million) for the quarter, compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 4.81 billion rupees. * Dr.Reddy's is expected to report a profit of 4.73 billion rupees ($77.17 million) for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 4.63 billion rupees, as per StarMine. * Shares in IDFC are up 2.3 percent while Dr.Reddy's are down 1.1 percent at 0731 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)