* IDFC Ltd and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
may beat July-September earnings consensus forecast when they
report results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
* StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on
forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects IDFC to report a profit
of 4.99 billion Indian rupees ($81.41 million) for the quarter,
compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 4.81 billion
rupees.
* Dr.Reddy's is expected to report a profit of 4.73 billion
rupees ($77.17 million) for the quarter compared with a wider
consensus mean estimate of 4.63 billion rupees, as per StarMine.
* Shares in IDFC are up 2.3 percent while Dr.Reddy's are down
1.1 percent at 0731 GMT.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)