* USD/INR trading at 61.37/38 versus its previous close of 61.2350/2450, tracking the dollar's broad gains versus major currencies and other Asian peers. * Volumes however low ahead of the upcoming long weekend. * Traders say absence of any fresh cues keeping traders on the sidelines. * The dollar hovered near a two-week high on Thursday as some investors cut negative bets on the currency after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its stimulus programme in place and its options for tapering its bond buying open. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)