* USD/INR likely to open at about 62 versus its previous close of 61.50/51 tracking global dollar gains. * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day drop in over six months as a shock slowdown in inflation piled pressure on the European Central Bank to further stimulate the economy. * Dollar index up 0.19 pct at 80.344. * Dealer tips 61.70-62.50 band for session. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.25 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is lower 0.15 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)