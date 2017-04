* Indian government bonds likely to trade in range ahead of 140 billion rupee bond sale, the first after RBI raised its key repo rate on Tuesday. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 5 bps higher at 8.62 percent. * Fiscal deficit remains a concern with the latest data showing it was 4.12 trillion rupees ($67.22 billion) during April-September, or 76 percent of the full-year target. * Absence of any definite assurance on OMOs by the central bank is also hurting sentiment. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's said on Wednesday that he would want the operational rate to move to the repo rate before taking a call on liquidity management. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)