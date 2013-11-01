* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edge down 0.25 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.15 percent. * The BSE index rose to an intraday high of 21,205.44 on Thursday, just short of the all-time high of 21,206.77 seen in January 2008. * Asian shares sagged on Friday though upbeat signals on China's manufacturing activity limited losses, while the dollar pushed higher after upbeat U.S. data led some investors to price in a less dovish stance at the U.S. Federal Reserve. * The BSE index gained 9.2 percent in October, its biggest monthly gain since January 2012 on strong foreign inflows as a delay in the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of monetary stimulus led to a surge of money in risk assets. * Foreign investors continue to buy local shares, remaining net buyers for a 20th consecutive session on Thursday, bringing their total buying to nearly 180 billion rupees ($2.93 billion) during that period. * On watch, India October PMI reading and auto sales numbers later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)