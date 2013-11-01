* Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 18.75 billion rupees on Thursday, their biggest single-day purchase since May 21, remaining net buyers for a 20th consecutive session, bringing their total buying to nearly 181.92 billion rupees ($2.96 billion) during that period. * FIIs bought 157.06 billion rupees worth of Indian shares in October, to mark their second consecutive monthly buying, helping India's benchmark index to make a record closing high on Thursday. * The BSE index also gained 9.2 percent in October, its biggest monthly gain since January 2012 on strong foreign inflows as a delay in the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of monetary stimulus led to a surge of money in risk assets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)