US STOCKS-Wall St drops on weak jobs data, missile strikes on Syria
* Indexes dip: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
April 7 Wall Street dipped at the open on Friday after a report showed U.S. employers added the fewest jobs in 10 months in March, rattling investors already nervous after U.S. missile strikes on Syria.