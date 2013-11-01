* USD/INR hits a three-week high in early trade before coming into some selling. The pair hits 61.96, highest since Oct. 10. Currently trading 61.83/84 versus Thursday close of 61.50/51. * The pair largely tracking global dollar gains with Dollar index up 0.17 percent at 80.341. * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day drop in over six months as a shock slowdown in inflation piled pressure on the European Central Bank to further stimulate the economy. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 18.75 billion rupees on Thursday, their biggest single-day purchase since May 21, provisional exchange data showed, remaining net buyers for a 20th consecutive session, bringing their total buying to nearly 181.92 billion rupees ($2.96 billion) during that period. * Dealer tips 61.70-62.50 band for the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)