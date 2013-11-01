* USD/INR hits a three-week high in early trade before
coming into some selling. The pair hits 61.96, highest since
Oct. 10. Currently trading 61.83/84 versus Thursday close of
61.50/51.
* The pair largely tracking global dollar gains with Dollar
index up 0.17 percent at 80.341.
* The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having
suffered its biggest one-day drop in over six months as a shock
slowdown in inflation piled pressure on the European Central
Bank to further stimulate the economy.
* Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 18.75 billion
rupees on Thursday, their biggest single-day purchase since May
21, provisional exchange data showed, remaining net buyers for a
20th consecutive session, bringing their total buying to nearly
181.92 billion rupees ($2.96 billion) during that period.
* Dealer tips 61.70-62.50 band for the session.
