* India's benchmark BSE index is nearly flat as investors book profits after the index rose as much as 0.6 percent to a record high of 21,293.88. * The broader NSE index is up 0.07 percent, also retreating from a session high that brought it within sight of a record high set on Jan. 8, 2008. * ITC Ltd is down 2 percent on continued muted outlook on its sales volume growth after July-September earnings last week, analysts say. * Titan Company Ltd shares fall 4.5 percent after the company said September-quarter net profit rose 4 percent to 1.87 billion rupees, missing some analysts' estimates. * However, state-owned banks are heading towards a second consecutive session of gains on hopes of stabilising asset quality. State Bank of India Ltd is up 3.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)