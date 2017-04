* USD/INR trading at 61.86/87 versus its close of 61.51/52 on Thursday, tracking a choppy share market and losses in the euro versus the greenback. * The euro fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Friday, extending losses into a fifth straight session as slowing euro zone inflation bolstered expectations of looser monetary policy from the European Central Bank. * Domestic shares trading up 0.02 percent. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.50 to 62.00 range for the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)