* Foreign flows could determine whether India's BSE index can continue notching record highs, dealers say. * The BSE hit a record at 21,293.88 points on Nov. 1, surpassing its previous all-time high of 21,206.77 points on Jan. 10, 2008, propelled by around $3.5 billion worth of foreign inflows since the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly delayed tapering of its monetary stimulus at a meeting on Sept. 18. * Traders are also eyeing July-September earnings from capital goods companies, namely ABB Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and large caps including Tata Motors Ltd and United Spirits Ltd. * Exchanges would be open for a 90 minute special trading session on Sunday due to the Diwali festival. * Meanwhile, the MSCI November semi-annual index review announcement is due on Thursday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sun: Special trading session (1800-1930 India time) Mon: Trading holiday Wed: ABB, BHEL, Ashok Leyland Ltd earnings results Thu: MSCI November semi-annual index review announcement, Tech Mahindra Ltd earnings Fri: Tata Motors, United Spirits and Indian Oil Corp Ltd earnings (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)