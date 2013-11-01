* Indian debt and foreign exchange markets will be watching
global cues for direction when trading resumes on Tuesday after
a long festival weekend.
* Traders expect range-bound trading in the absence of any large
domestic data or events.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
holding in a 8.60 to 8.80 percent range next week with traders
watching movement in global oil prices for direction.
* The partially convertible rupee is seen moving in a
broad 61.20 to 62.00 range in early part of the week, with a
sustainable breach of the key psychological 62 mark, opening up
possibilities of further sharp weakness.
* Bunched-up dollar inflows likely after a special trading
session for stocks on Sunday will also be key in providing
direction to the rupee on Tuesday.
* The BSE hit a record high at 21,293.88 on Nov. 1, surpassing
its previous all-time high of 21,206.77 on Jan. 10, 2008,
propelled by around $3.5 billion worth of foreign inflows since
the U.S. Fed unexpectedly delayed tapering of its monetary
stimulus at a meeting on Sept. 18.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Trading holiday
Fri: Weekly forex reserves data
