* Indian debt and foreign exchange markets will be watching global cues for direction when trading resumes on Tuesday after a long festival weekend. * Traders expect range-bound trading in the absence of any large domestic data or events. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a 8.60 to 8.80 percent range next week with traders watching movement in global oil prices for direction. * The partially convertible rupee is seen moving in a broad 61.20 to 62.00 range in early part of the week, with a sustainable breach of the key psychological 62 mark, opening up possibilities of further sharp weakness. * Bunched-up dollar inflows likely after a special trading session for stocks on Sunday will also be key in providing direction to the rupee on Tuesday. * The BSE hit a record high at 21,293.88 on Nov. 1, surpassing its previous all-time high of 21,206.77 on Jan. 10, 2008, propelled by around $3.5 billion worth of foreign inflows since the U.S. Fed unexpectedly delayed tapering of its monetary stimulus at a meeting on Sept. 18. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Trading holiday Fri: Weekly forex reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)