Nov 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

(NWB Bank)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date October 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price 100.094

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp

Payment Date November 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

Reg S ISIN XS0982777905

144A ISIN US63983TAJ43

Data supplied by International Insider.