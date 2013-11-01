BRIEF-Neutron Holdings files to say it raised about $12.5 mln in equity financing
* Neutron Holdings Inc files to say it raised about $12.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o5Zsdr)
Nov 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date November 9, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.258
Reoffer price 99.258
Yield 2.24 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN US4581X0CD88
* Q1 revenue $6.979 million versus $6.682 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: