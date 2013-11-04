Nov 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date May 07, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date November 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total $1.25 billion
when fungible
RegS ISIN XS0990521121
144A ISIN US62944BAP94
