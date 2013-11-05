* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening almost flat compared its previous close at 8.70 percent, tracking the rupee which is looking weaker, dealers said. * Traders said an uptick in U.S. treasury yields is likely to affect sentiment. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose modestly on Monday, retracing some recent losses and hemming yields within recent ranges as investors looked ahead to key data later in the week as well as information on upcoming Treasury debt sales. * Brent crude futures rose on Monday, recovering after falling to a four-month low on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, as traders bought back short positions to take profits on the early drop. * Also on watch, India HSBC Service PMI (0500 GMT)