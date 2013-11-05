* USD/INR seen opening at around 61.95 versus its close
of 61.74/75 on Friday, helped by demand for the greenback from
importers.
* The dollar's index against six major currencies
currently up 0.03 percent.
* Most other Asian currencies however trading stronger compared
to the dollar and could limit sharp gains.
* The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday,
having bounced off a seven-week low on the back of improving
euro zone data, but talk of a rate cut this week should curb
demand for the common currency.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading down 0.14 percent while the Nifty stock futures traded
in Singapore down 0.1 percent. Traders will watch
domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows.
* Also on watch, India HSBC Service PMI at 0500 GMT.
* USD/INR seen trading at 62.04/62.07 in the offshore NDF
market.