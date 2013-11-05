* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange trading down 0.12 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.14 percent. * Nifty is expected to see support at 6290 while some resistance is likely at 6350, a trader said. * Foreign fund inflows into domestic shares, which have been strong in recent months, could possibly see some slowdown, traders say. * The BSE index, also known as the Sensex, has been propelled by foreign inflows of around $3.5 billion since the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly delayed tapering of its monetary stimulus. * The index rose to a record high of 21,321.53 in a special trading session on Sunday, surpassing the previous all-time high set on Friday. It closed up 0.2 percent. * Asian shares rose while the dollar was flat against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, after a spate of comments from Federal Reserve officials offered investors no reason to believe a rollback of the U.S. stimulus programme was imminent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)