* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange trading down
0.12 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.14 percent.
* Nifty is expected to see support at 6290 while some
resistance is likely at 6350, a trader said.
* Foreign fund inflows into domestic shares, which have been
strong in recent months, could possibly see some slowdown,
traders say.
* The BSE index, also known as the Sensex, has been propelled by
foreign inflows of around $3.5 billion since the U.S. Federal
Reserve unexpectedly delayed tapering of its monetary stimulus.
* The index rose to a record high of 21,321.53 in a
special trading session on Sunday, surpassing the previous
all-time high set on Friday. It closed up 0.2 percent.
* Asian shares rose while the dollar was flat against a basket
of currencies on Tuesday, after a spate of comments from Federal
Reserve officials offered investors no reason to believe a
rollback of the U.S. stimulus programme was imminent.
