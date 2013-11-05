* Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps
to 8.67 percent as Brent crude futures fell to a
four-month low on Monday after data showed orders for U.S.-made
capital goods fell more than estimated in September.
* Weak U.S. data could also reinforce expectations of a delayed
tapering in U.S. monetary stimulus and benefit risk assets in
emerging markets.
* Traders will also be eyeing the services PMI from HSBC due
around 1030 India time (0500 GMT).
* The range for the 10-year bond during the day is seen between
8.65 and 8.72, two dealers say.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)