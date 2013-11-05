* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1 percent, retreating from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on a special trading session on Sunday as investors book profits. * The fall, if sustained at the close, would snap a five-day winning streak. * Foreign fund inflows into domestic shares, which have been strong in recent months, could see some slowdown, traders say. Foreign inflows of around $3.5 billion since the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly delayed tapering of its monetary stimulus in mid-October have helped shares. * The NSE index falls 0.97 percent, after hitting a session high of 6,342.95 on Sunday, its highest since January 2008. * Losses in technology and banking shares pulling the index lower. Defensives such as ITC Ltd and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd down 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. * Traders will also watch the HSBC services PMI due at 1030 India time (0500 GMT). (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)