* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1 percent,
retreating from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on a special
trading session on Sunday as investors book profits.
* The fall, if sustained at the close, would snap a five-day
winning streak.
* Foreign fund inflows into domestic shares, which have been
strong in recent months, could see some slowdown, traders say.
Foreign inflows of around $3.5 billion since the U.S. Federal
Reserve unexpectedly delayed tapering of its monetary stimulus
in mid-October have helped shares.
* The NSE index falls 0.97 percent, after hitting a
session high of 6,342.95 on Sunday, its highest since January
2008.
* Losses in technology and banking shares pulling the index
lower. Defensives such as ITC Ltd and Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd down 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent,
respectively.
* Traders will also watch the HSBC services PMI due at 1030
India time (0500 GMT).
