* USD/INR rises on dollar demand from custodian banks and weaker local equities, although the pair is seen range-bound as dollar gains are expected to be capped due to its broader weakness against most Asian currencies. * USD/INR trading at 61.81/82, versus its close of 61.74/75 on Friday. Traders see the rupee downside capped at around 62 during the session given thin trading volumes as most corporates are staying away on extended holidays after Diwali, traders said. * India's benchmark BSE index falls, retreating from a record high on a special trading session on Sunday, on profit taking. * Traders also eyeing the HSBC Services PMI for India, due at 1030 India time (0500 GMT).