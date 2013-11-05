* USD/INR rises on dollar demand from custodian banks
and weaker local equities, although the pair is seen range-bound
as dollar gains are expected to be capped due to its broader
weakness against most Asian currencies.
* USD/INR trading at 61.81/82, versus its close of 61.74/75 on
Friday. Traders see the rupee downside capped at around 62
during the session given thin trading volumes as most corporates
are staying away on extended holidays after Diwali, traders
said.
* India's benchmark BSE index falls, retreating from a
record high on a special trading session on Sunday, on profit
taking.
* Traders also eyeing the HSBC Services PMI for India, due at
1030 India time (0500 GMT).