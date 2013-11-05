* Goldman Sachs upgrades its view on India to "marketweight",
with a target for the broader NSE index of 6,900 points.
* Goldman notes optimism over political change is trumping
economic concerns, given what the bank says are expectations
that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, led by prime
minister candidate Narendra Modi, could prevail in parliamentary
elections due by May 2014.
* Goldman also notes that external capital account pressures
have moderated for now, and cites signs of a cyclical pick-up
and structural improvements in the economy.
* The investment bank likely notes the earnings outlook is
stabilising, while noting that retail redemption pressures could
moderate, among the factors behind its upgrade.
* Goldman says technology, healthcare, and energy are its top
sectors.
* Goldman says it likes technology stocks including HCL
Technologies and Tech Mahindra, oil and
energy scripts such as Reliance Industries, Bharat
Petroleum Corp Ltd and Coal India Ltd, banks
including Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank and
select auto and cement stocks.
* The U.S. bank also included some mid-cap infrastructure stocks
which are trading at inexpensive valuations such as Adani Power
, NHPC Ltd, Materials stocks like Grasim
Industries, and industrials stocks like Container Corp
of India and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
.
