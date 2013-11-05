BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
Xing Hu, head of Chinese equities at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, is sticking to healthcare and consumption as sectors to stay invested in China and says real demand for property in top-tier cities is simply too strong for curbs to have effect.
** Within healthcare he likes makers of traditional Chinese medicine & on consumption, companies like Shanghai Jahwa (which he calls China's L'Oreal) are good bets.
** 'Follow the Party' is a time-tested strategy in China stocks. Clean energy is likely to have a bright future with the government's focus on dealing with pollution.
** Hard to make a long-term investment case for Chinese banks and better to think of them as trading opportunities that move between 0.8 times book and 1.1 times book. Minsheng Bank is his top pick but overall underweight the sector.
** Hu's predicts that China's property market will be divided into 2 categories. First is mid- & top-tier where market pricing will dominate and second is tier-2 & tier-3 cities where social housing and other initiatives will be utilized to bring down prices.
** Xi Jinping's speech on increasing supply a turning point because most measures since 2001 in Shanghai have revolved around attacking prices.
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.